Law will take its own course, says Ranjan Gogoi over privilege motion moved against him in RS

Reacting to the privilege motion moved by several Rajya Sabha Members against him, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the law will take its own course. Gogoi further informed that he will not be able to attend Parliament's proceedings today, but was present there on Monday and Tuesday.

This comes as Shiv Sena and IUML MPs, earlier in the day, submitted privilege motions against Gogoi on his remarks on attending the House to a media outlet. "Law will take its own course," the former CJI told ANI.

"Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow," he added. Earlier this week, TMC, Congress, SP and CPI(M) also moved a privilege motion against the RS MP over the same issue.

The Rajya Sabha MPs said that the statements made by Ranjan Gogoi prima facie constitute a breach of the Council's privilege as they undermine the dignity of the Rajya Sabha. In light of the rules and precedents cited above, the two TMC MPs requested Mody to intervene in this matter and refer this question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges. The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

