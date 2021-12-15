Left Menu

UK minister says governing is hard, after parliamentary revolt

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:00 IST
UK minister says governing is hard, after parliamentary revolt
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British minister said on Wednesday that governing through a pandemic was difficult and the government had not got everything right after Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a record revolt in parliament over COVID curbs. Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, dealing a blow to Johnson's authority and raising questions about his leadership.

Responding to the revolt and speaking ahead of a local by-election on Thursday, transport minister Grant Shapps said: "Governing is difficult, especially with something like coronavirus, there's no textbook, there's no manual to work through." "I think this government will have done some things where we haven't got it right through coronavirus, we've also done some things where we've absolutely got it to spot on," he told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021