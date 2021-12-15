Left Menu

Odisha: Crime branch to probe death of BJD leader’s security guard

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:38 IST
The Odisha Police on Wednesday asked the crime branch to launch an investigation into the alleged murder of a senior BJD leader’s personal security guard in Puri district.

Opposition BJP had on Tuesday demanded the resignation of BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma from the post of deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board, after the body of his security guard Chittaranjan Palei was found floating in a river in the district earlier in the week.

Palei’s family members had alleged that their kin was killed over a money-related issue.

“DGP, Odisha has ordered that investigation… be taken over by Crime Branch, immediately,” the Odisha Police said in a statement. Additional DG, Crime Branch, Sanjeev Panda told reporters here that a four-member team headed by DSP S K Mishra will investigate the case.

Palei, whose body was found with several injury marks, went missing on December 10 after attending a function, his family had said in a police complaint.

Brahmagiri MLA and BJP vice-president L B Mohapatra has said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should expel Das Burma from the post of deputy chairperson of the Odisha Planning Board in order to pave the way for a fair and neutral investigation.

The BJD leader refused to comment, contending that the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

