Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition members against the suspension of 12 MPs from the House.

This was the second adjournment of the House proceedings of the day.

As soon as the Upper House reassembled at 12 noon, the Opposition members were up on their feet to raise a point of order on the issue of the suspension of the MPs.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma raised a point of order under Rule 256(2) and said the suspension of a member can be terminated if any member moves a motion in this regard in the Upper House.

He also said on December 14, 1967, Raj Narain was suspended, but after the recess, he continued to sit in the House as a motion to terminate his suspension was moved and adopted.

Sharma said he has served a notice for the termination of the suspension of the 12 Opposition members.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said Sharma has issued a notice to the chairman with his intention to move a motion for the termination of the suspension of the 12 MPs.

The Congress leader raised the issue immediately after the papers were laid on the table and on his persistent demand, the chairman said he will look into the matter.

''I have now been informed by the chairman that the notice given by Anand Sharma is not accompanied by the motion, which he intends to move in the House,'' Singh said, adding that the chairman has said such a notice is ''inadmissible''.

The deputy chairman also made it clear that a motion can be moved in the House by any member only with the consent of the chairman.

As the notice was not admitted, the Opposition members trooped into the Well and began raising slogans of ''we want justice''. Some of them asked why the House does not admit a notice issued by the Opposition.

The Question Hour continued amid the slogan shouting, but the protest intensified as the members started holding up placards.

The deputy chairman tried to restore order in the House and requested the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to go on.

However, the protesting members were persistent in their demand for a revocation of the suspension of the 12 MPs and the chair was forced to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

The 12 Opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire winter session of Parliament on November 29 for ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

