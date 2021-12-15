Left Menu

PM Modi to participate in reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at War Memorial

During the homage ceremony on Thursday, these four flames will be merged by Modi with the Eternal Flame, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:19 IST
PM Modi to participate in reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at War Memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals', which he had lit on the same day last year, at the National War Memorial here on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

As part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory and formation of Bangladesh, Modi had lit the victory flame from the Eternal Flame at the memorial last year, the PMO noted.

He had also lit four flames that were to traverse in different directions. Since then, these four flames have been taken across the length and breadth of the country, including Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch and Agartala, the PMO said. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. During the homage ceremony on Thursday, these four flames will be merged by Modi with the Eternal Flame, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021