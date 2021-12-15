PM Modi to participate in reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals', which he had lit on the same day last year, at the National War Memorial here on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

As part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory and formation of Bangladesh, Modi had lit the victory flame from the Eternal Flame at the memorial last year, the PMO noted.

He had also lit four flames that were to traverse in different directions. Since then, these four flames have been taken across the length and breadth of the country, including Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch and Agartala, the PMO said. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. During the homage ceremony on Thursday, these four flames will be merged by Modi with the Eternal Flame, the PMO said.

