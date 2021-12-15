Nepali Congress elects PM Deuba as party president

The delegates of Nepal's largest democratic party, the Nepali Congress, on Wednesday re-elected Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as the president.

Five-time prime minister Dueba secured 2,733 votes during the second round of election, defeated Shekhar Koirala, who secured 1,855 votes, according to the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress.

Koirala is the nephew of former prime minister Girija Prasad Koirala.

The total number of votes cast during Tuesday's election was 4,623 while 35 votes were declared as void.

The first round of the election could not decide the president as none of the five contestants received a clear majority of more than 50 per cent votes.

Other contestants for the party president in the first phase of election Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi decided to support 75-year-old Deuba in the second phase of election, which made his victory comfortable.

In a sudden turn of events, Nidhi and Singh - who both had announced their candidacies against Deuba stating that he was no longer relevant or fit to run the party, accusing him of disregarding party laws and norms - declared their support for Deuba, contradicting their previous stance to support the rival faction if and when the contest moved to the second round, The Himalayan Times reported.

Another contestant Kalyan Gurung too announced his support for Deuba. Deuba had personally met Singh and Nidhi prior to the run-off following which the two had immediately released their statements in the party chief's favour.

On Tuesday, the delegates of the Nepali Congress voted for the second time to elect the party president.

To be elected president, a candidate must secure 50 per cent plus one vote. If no one gets 50 per cent plus one vote in the first and second round of voting, then the two candidates with highest votes will contest a round among themselves, according to party rules.

In the last convention held in March 2016, Deuba had emerged victorious in the second round after Krishna Prasad Sitaula backed him.

The grand old party went to the polls to elect 13 office bearers - president, two vice presidents, two general secretaries, eight joint general secretaries and 121 Central Working Committee members.

After the first parliamentary elections held following the restoration of democracy in Nepal in 1990, Deuba became home minister in the Girija Prasad Koirala-led government. He was 46 then.

Four years later, riding on political upheavals first stoked by GP Koirala and then Manmohan Adhikari—both dissolved the House of Representatives, but the latter's attempt was blocked by the Supreme Court—Deuba became prime minister. He served for less than two years until March 1997.

His second stint as prime minister started on July 26, 2001, months after the royal massacre. The Maoist insurgency, launched in 1996, was at its peak. He declared a ceasefire with the warring Maoists, but it broke down after the rebels backtracked.

In 2002, then king Gyanendra fired Deuba as prime minister, calling him incompetent after he sought more time to hold elections, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The same year, Deuba split from the Nepali Congress in a rebellion against GP Koirala and formed Nepali Congress (Democratic). But Gyanendra appointed him prime minister again in 2004 after two governments.

Thereafter, he was out of power for 12 years. Following the death of Sushil Koirala, Deuba became party president in 2016 from the 13th general convention, defeating Poudel, the report said.

A year later, he struck a deal with Maoist chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and returned to power, for a fourth time, on June 7, 2017.

His government oversaw the elections that year which his party lost to the communists. The Congress came a distant second. He vacated Baluwatar for KP Sharma Oli in October 2018.

But three and a half years later, Oli's misadventures and infighting in his party set the ground for Deuba to return to power for a fifth time. Deuba was appointed prime minister on July 13 as per a Supreme Court order a day before.

Though the elections to the party president are over, election results for various posts, including the office bearers and central working committee, are still not out. It will take another couple of days to come to the final results.

The central elections committee has decided to count votes from Thursday for the rest of other posts–vice president, secretary general, joint general secretaries and central working committee–to be elected from open and other different clusters.

Gagan Thapa, 46, Bishwa Prakash Sharma, 50, and Pradip Paudel, 44, all contemporaries who come from student politics, are vying for general secretary posts, the report said.

Minendra Rijal, 64, and Prakash Sharan Mahat, 62, too have thrown their hats in the ring. The party can elect only two general secretaries, it said.

