DVAC conducts searches at AIADMK ex-minister's premises; party slams "political vendetta"

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Wednesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to AIADMK former minister P Thangamani in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The opposition party hit out at its rival, the ruling DMK, with Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami alleging that the vigilance action was due to ''political vendetta'' and the AIADMK's ''growing clout.'' It was also a 'divertionary' tactic by Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said.

The allegation against Thangamani, his wife and son, who also have been named in the FIR, was that he acquired a little over Rs 4.85 crore assets disproportionate to known sources of income during the check period of May 2016 to March 2020.

The FIR was registered in Namakkal under sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime of 2016-21. He represents the Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency in the present House.

Searches were being conducted by sleuths of the DVAC in a number of locations in different parts of the state including his native Namakkal, Salem, Chennai and Karur, police said.

In some places, AIADMK supporters gathered outside where the searches were on and raised slogans against the DMK and police.

Thangamani is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance scanner over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

Reacting to the vigilance action, Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator and joint coordinator Palaniswami said the DMK was apprehensive about their party's ''growing resurgence'' following the organisational polls.

''Unable to stand this and due to personal and political vendetta, the DVAC has been unleashed on Thangamani,'' the two leaders said in a joint statement.

Further, there were reports as well as comments from political observers that Stalin was being 'directed' by his son-in-law, even as there were talks of elevation of his son Udhayanidhi ''and to divert (attention from these) the CM has resorted to this old tactic of his party,'' they claimed.

Late party stalwarts--founder MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had faced many challenges and the present set of partymen shall also not be cowed down, they added.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami told reporters that the raids were a result of the DMK's ''political vendetta'' as the ruling party is ''unable to stand AIADMK's growing clout.'' PTI SA ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)