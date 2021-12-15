Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned again amid Opposition protest

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly for the third time on Wednesday after Opposition members created an uproar over the suspension of 12 MPs and demanded that they be allowed to participate in the discussions.

Soon after the House met at 2 pm after lunch, the Opposition members were on their feet raising the demand for revoking the suspensions of the 12 members.

As Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh asked the members to initiate a discussion on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Opposition members sought to raise the issue of the suspensions.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue but was not allowed by the chair.

The deputy chairman asked Sushmita Deb of the Trinamool COngress (TMC) to initiate the discussion, but when she too sought to raise the issue of suspensions, he called out the name of another member, Nadeemul Haque, to initiate the important discussion.

''Please speak on the subject.... You are not willing to discuss this important issue of Omicron,'' Singh told Deb.

''But equally important is that our 12 MPs who have been suspended should be allowed to participate in the discussion,'' Deb said.

The Opposition members then raised objections to the absence of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the House. The members sitting on the treasury benches said the minister of state for health was present to hear the Opposition leaders.

The chair then adjourned the house for 15 minutes as the Opposition members continued to raise objections.

The House earlier saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch period and the Question Hour and the Zero Hour were disrupted. Some questions were, however, answered by the ministers amid the din created by the Opposition members.

