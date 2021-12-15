Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday

Amid demand for the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, moved adjournment motions in the House demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned twice in the day, first till noon and then till 2 pm amid uproar in the House. (ANI)

