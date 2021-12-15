Left Menu

Germany's new government to facilitate worker immigration - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:17 IST
Germany's new government to facilitate worker immigration - Scholz
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would make it easier for workers from abroad to come to Germany and to integrate, and fight back against right-wing extremism which was the biggest threat to democracy in the country.

"We are an immigration country .. But we must work at becoming a better country for integration," he said in his first major address to parliament since taking office last week.

The new government - an unprecedented coalition of his centre-left Social Democrats, the ecological Greens and liberal Free Democrats - plans on making it easier to get German nationality and to have multiple nationalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021