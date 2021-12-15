Germany's new government to facilitate worker immigration - Scholz
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would make it easier for workers from abroad to come to Germany and to integrate, and fight back against right-wing extremism which was the biggest threat to democracy in the country.
"We are an immigration country .. But we must work at becoming a better country for integration," he said in his first major address to parliament since taking office last week.
The new government - an unprecedented coalition of his centre-left Social Democrats, the ecological Greens and liberal Free Democrats - plans on making it easier to get German nationality and to have multiple nationalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's top court orders re-run of governor elections in Socialist stronghold
Nine Democrats call for release of jailed lawyer who took on Chevron
Centre adopting anti-farmer policies, running away from social responsibility: Telangana CM
Odisha announces social security scheme for newspaper hawkers
Attapady infant deaths: NHRC probe, social audit sought