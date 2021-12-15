Left Menu

Goa: Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte resigns, may join BJP

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who had served as a minister, on Wednesday resigned from the Goa Legislative Assembly months ahead of the elections.According to sources, he will join the ruling BJP.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:34 IST
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who had served as a minister, on Wednesday resigned from the Goa Legislative Assembly months ahead of the elections.

According to sources, he will join the ruling BJP. Khaunte met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Wednesday afternoon to tender his resignation as an MLA.

He had represented the Porvorim assembly segment two times as an Independent.

With Khaunte's resignation, Goa House's strength is now reduced to 36 from 40. Earlier, Congress MLAs Ravi Naik, Luizinho Faleiro and Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar had resigned in the run-up to the polls.

