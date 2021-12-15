Action taken by Centre on Lakhimpur Kheri incident will depend on how much pressure the Opposition puts: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not discussing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in the House and said that the action taken by the Centre will depend upon how much pressure the Opposition puts on it. Speaking to ANI, Rahul Gandhi said, "Depending on how much pressure we put, action will be taken (by the Centre). We will ensure that this criminal who is a minister (resigns) and justice is served to families."

Citing an example of withdrawal of three farm laws, the Wayanad MP said, "We had said that farm laws will be taken back. Everybody put pressure and farm laws were withdrawn." The Congress leader further reaffirmed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra should resign and discussion should be held on the issue in the Parliament.

"It has been said that it (Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy. It obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved. We want the minister (MoS Home Ajay Mishra) to resign. We want discussion in Parliament, but Prime Minister refuses. They are making excuses," he added. Earlier today, several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in the House demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

When asked if the MoS Ajay Mishra Teni should resign, he told ANI, "certainly".MOS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which took the lives of eight people including four farmers, earlier in October. On October 3, a vehicle allegedly crushed farmers who were protesting against the farm laws. Reportedly, the vehicle belonged to Ashish, who is the son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra.

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested 20 people including Ashish Mishra.Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh. Videos were being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges.

The investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence, on Tuesday, said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured. (ANI)

