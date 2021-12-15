Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:50 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Thursday, following a continued protest by Opposition members over the suspension of 12 MPs.

The Opposition members trooped to the Well of the House and started raising slogans demanding a revocation of the suspension of the 12 members when a short-duration discussion was going on in the Upper house on the situation arising out of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

Some members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participated in the discussion amid the din.

BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was on the chair, requested the agitating members to return to their seats and participate in the debate.

However, as the Opposition members continued with their protest, Kalita adjourned the house till 11 am on Thursday.

