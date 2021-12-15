In Lakhimpur Kheri, MoS Ajay Mishra abuses journalist when asked about jailed son

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' on Wednesday lost his temper and hurled abuses at a journalist when asked about charges against his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3. In a video the minister who was attending an event in his constituency here in north-central Uttar Pradesh, is seen losing his cool and can be heard saying that media persons "are thieves" who make "false allegations" which leads to arrests of "innocent people."

A visibly irked minister was also seen attempting to hit the journalist but is prevented by people around him. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as a "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The minister and his son have denied the charges.

Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. The development comes as Opposition leaders clamour for the dismissal of the minister from his post over the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)