Ukraine's crackdown on media, assembly violates rights - U.N.

Ukraine's government has restricted media and freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, violating international law, the U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday, adding that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine imposed similar curbs.

The finding by U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif was presented in a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva amid mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine accuses Russia of massing around 100,000 troops in preparation for a possible military offensive, which Russia denies.

Ukraine's closure of television channels and online media outlets was "not in line with international human rights law," said Al-Nashif. Activists, journalists, and critics have been persecuted for challenging Kyiv government narratives or investigating corruption, and opposition political parties were also under attack, she said in a report documenting incidents since 2019.

"While the Government made some efforts to improve the situation, in most cases, authorities failed to protect members of civil society from attack or to hold perpetrators accountable," al-Nashif said, adding such impunity fuels further attacks, "contributing to an environment of self-censorship". Zelenskiy in February imposed sanctions on several opposition-supporting television and media companies his government accuses of being financed by Moscow, saying the move was necessary to counter "propaganda financed by the aggressor country". The media organisations and TV channels are prohibited from broadcasting and their assets blocked.

The same month Ukraine announced sanctions on pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, an associate of the owner of several of the sanctioned television channels, for what officials said was suspected financing of terrorism. He denies the charges. Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, did not refer directly to the allegations but said that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had issued a decree on developing civil society over the next five years.

Russian diplomat Yaroslav Eremin said that his country shared concerns over attacks on those he said were openly criticising a new law on the state language, adding: "This trend contributes to maintaining an atmosphere of impunity and plays right into the hands of Ukrainian neo-Nazis". Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and has backed separatists who took control of a swath of eastern Ukraine that same year and continue to fight Ukrainian government forces.

Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have "severely restricted" fundamental freedoms, al-Nashif said, adding "the expression of pro-Ukrainian views or opinions was particularly targeted." Violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law have been documented in Crimea, including the curbing of dissenting political views, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)