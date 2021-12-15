Left Menu

199 arrested, 7 convicted during 2018-20 on sedition charges: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:44 IST
199 arrested, 7 convicted during 2018-20 on sedition charges: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 199 people were arrested while seven persons were convicted on sedition charges in the country between 2018-20, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The data was provided as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the basis of figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It said a total of 236 sedition cases were registered by various states and Union Territories during 2018-2020 in which 199 persons were arrested and seven were convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021