199 arrested, 7 convicted during 2018-20 on sedition charges: Govt

A total of 199 people were arrested while seven persons were convicted on sedition charges in the country between 2018-20, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The data was provided as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the basis of figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

It said a total of 236 sedition cases were registered by various states and Union Territories during 2018-2020 in which 199 persons were arrested and seven were convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)