199 arrested, 7 convicted during 2018-20 on sedition charges: Govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A total of 199 people were arrested while seven persons were convicted on sedition charges in the country between 2018-20, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The data was provided as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on the basis of figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
It said a total of 236 sedition cases were registered by various states and Union Territories during 2018-2020 in which 199 persons were arrested and seven were convicted.
