Cong agitation against officer leads to disruption of Karnataka assembly

Alleging breach of privilege by an officer, the opposition Congress MLAs on Wednesday trooped into the well of the House leading to disruption of proceedings for about half-an-hour.

Sandur Congress MLA E Tukaram had moved a Breach of Privilege motion against a Tahsildar alleging that she insulted him when he went to meet her.

Showing images and other documents in the House, Tukaram said he has also submitted the video clip of the incident to the Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

In reply, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said he had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The opposition leaders also claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ordered her transfer which did not happen.

Bommai told the House that the officer would be transferred and a departmental inquiry would be initiated.

However, the opposition was adamant that the officer should face the breach of privilege motion.

The Speaker then told the House that he would refer the matter to the privilege committee, to which the Chief Minister said there was no need for transfer and departmental inquiry if the matter is moved to privilege committee.

''We will wait for the outcome of the privilege committee report. Till then we will not initiate any action,'' Madhuswamy said.

Irked with the reply, the Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House, which led to the adjournment of House for a brief period.

When the members assembled again, Revenue Minister R Ashoka apprised the House that the officer will be transferred and a departmental inquiry will be initiated, following which the Congress MLAs returned to their seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)