Left Menu

BJP's chief whip in RS Shiv Pratap Shukla dubs Opposition 'Omicron in Parliament'

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday dubbed the Opposition parties "Omicron in Parliament" while criticising them for disrupting proceedings of the Upper House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:29 IST
BJP's chief whip in RS Shiv Pratap Shukla dubs Opposition 'Omicron in Parliament'
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday dubbed the Opposition parties "Omicron in Parliament" while criticising them for disrupting proceedings of the Upper House. Shukla's remarks during a short discussion in the Rajya Sabha over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 pandemic created a new controversy with Opposition parties' sharp attack on the government, and request from the Chair to expunge the word.

Participating in the debate amid the ruckus created by the Opposition parties seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, Shukla said: "Parent is in danger due to these Omicrons..." Saying that despite giving a resolution to hold a short discussion on the increasing threat of Omicron variant, Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh who replaced Narayan Panchariya from the chief whip post after his retirement from the Upper House, said the Opposition parties are not interested in carrying out the discussion over such an important issue that affects the health of people.

The attack was criticized by RJD MP Manoj Jha in his turn to speak during the short discussion, saying "The treasury benches are trying to teach lesson to the Opposition but BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla dubbed us Omicron. Is it fine?" Other Opposition members supported Manoj Jha for his stand and requested BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalitha, in the Chair then to expunge the word used by Shukla against Opposition.

Shukla had also informed the House how the World Health Organisation's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) was convened on November 26, 2021 to assess the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529. TAG-VE is an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on November 24, 2021, said Shukla, adding the epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. The BJP leader also mentioned how the Omicron variant infections have increased steeply in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021