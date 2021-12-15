AJYCP holds pan-Assam protests demanding repeal of CAA

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday held protests across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demanded immediate scrapping of the legislation.

The youth organisation held its demonstrations in front of deputy commissioner's offices across several districts and submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister through the DC.

The main protest took place in front of the DC office of Dibrugarh district in Upper Assam where hundreds of agitators blocked the way to demand repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

''The CAA is simply an anti-Assam act and it has to go away. If CAA is implemented fully, the Assamese language will die,'' an AJYCP leader said in Dibrugarh.

A protester in Lakhimpur said that “the Assamese identity and Assamese community will cease to exist if CAA is not scrapped in the near future.” Apart from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, protests took place in Bajali, Charaideo, Mangaldoi, Biswanath, Jorhat and Nalbari among other districts.

In every place, the AJYCP submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of the respective districts.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

