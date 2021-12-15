Left Menu

Temple priests stage protest near Kejriwal's residence demanding monthly salaries

The South Delhi MP accused Kejriwal of playing vote bank politics.Now, he is trying to dupe the people of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand with tall promises for garnering votes. His discriminatory work style shows his political greed clearly, he alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:46 IST
Temple priests stage protest near Kejriwal's residence demanding monthly salaries
  • India

A group of temple priests led by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday demanding monthly salaries.

Bidhuri said on one hand, Kejriwal on Twitter talks about giving equal status to all people irrespective of their caste or religion, while on the other, he is giving salaries to imams and maulvis but not to temple priests and granthi in gurudwaras. The South Delhi MP accused Kejriwal of playing vote bank politics.

''Now, he is trying to dupe the people of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand with tall promises for garnering votes. His discriminatory work style shows his political greed clearly,'' he alleged.

