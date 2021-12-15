Temple priests stage protest near Kejriwal's residence demanding monthly salaries
The South Delhi MP accused Kejriwal of playing vote bank politics.Now, he is trying to dupe the people of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand with tall promises for garnering votes. His discriminatory work style shows his political greed clearly, he alleged.
- Country:
- India
A group of temple priests led by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday demanding monthly salaries.
Bidhuri said on one hand, Kejriwal on Twitter talks about giving equal status to all people irrespective of their caste or religion, while on the other, he is giving salaries to imams and maulvis but not to temple priests and granthi in gurudwaras. The South Delhi MP accused Kejriwal of playing vote bank politics.
''Now, he is trying to dupe the people of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand with tall promises for garnering votes. His discriminatory work style shows his political greed clearly,'' he alleged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bidhuri
- Civil Lines
- Kejriwal
- South Delhi
- Punjab
- Ramesh Bidhuri
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
New Covid variant: Kejriwal questions delay in banning international flights
GovernEye Combines Opinion Polls and Neuroscience for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand
Apprehensions of Bengal, Punjab on BSF jurisdiction extension notification ill-founded: Govt
Omicron threat: Kejriwal says Delhi has prepared 30,000 beds, ramped up oxygen availability
Delhi's preparations on in the wake of Omicron threat; 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available: CM Arvind Kejriwal.