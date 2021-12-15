'Picture loaded with possibilities' Navjot Sidhu posts snap with Harbhajan Singh, triggers speculations

Left Menu

Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh set off speculations on Wednesday after he tweeted a photo of himself with fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:54 IST
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with Harbhajan Singh (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh set off speculations on Wednesday after he tweeted a photo of himself with fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. "Picture loaded with possibilities ....With Bhajji the shining star" Sidhu captioned the photo of himself draped in a shawl with Harbhajan Singh dressed in a jacket.

The former spinner who was part of the World Cup team in 2011 also retweeted the post by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. This has triggered speculations that 'Bhajji' might join the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, which will see the Congress pitted against former chief minister Amarinder Singh who has floated a new party Punjab Lok Congress which is likely to ally with the BJP for the polls.

There were similar speculations during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when there was talk about Harbhajan joining the BJP which was reportedly planning to field him from the Amritsar constituency. Meanwhile, Siddhu's tweet today follows the buzz last week that former Indian star cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh might join BJP. Harbhajan, however had quashed speculations stating terming it as "Fake news".

Sidhu was this week made Chairman of the Congress' election panel for Punjab and if he manages to rope in Harbhajan Singh, it is expected to provide a boost to the ruling party in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

