Congress issues whip to party MPs to ensure presence in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Congress on Wednesday issued a three lined whip for its members in Rajya Sabha to take up important issues for discussion on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Wednesday issued a three lined whip for its members in Rajya Sabha to take up important issues for discussion on Thursday. "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, 2021. All members of Congress party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday without fail and support the Party stand. This may be treated as most important," reads the Congress Three Lined Whip.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adjourned for the day following three earlier adjournments over Opposition parties' continuous uproar seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

