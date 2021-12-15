Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka steps up attack, shares videos of kin of deceased

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reiterated her demand that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked following the SIT's statement that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'', as she shared videos of the kin of the farmers and a journalist killed in the incident in which they sought justice.

She also shared a video on Twitter in which Union Minister Mishra can be seen losing his cool at reporters in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the violence.

Sharing the video, Priyanka Gandhi tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and used the hashtag in Hindi, ''Ajay Mishra Teni ko barkhast karo (sack Ajay Mishra Teni)''.

Tagging the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Priyanka Gandhi also posted videos of kin of three of the four farmers and a journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which they sought justice and sacking of Ajay Mishra following the SIT statement.

The opposition has renewed its demand for the minister's dismissal after a special investigation team (SIT) told a local court that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed was a ''pre-planned conspiracy''.

Two separate FIRs were filed in the incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

