President Kovind holds talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:22 IST
President Kovind holds talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart
  • Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul Hamid on the first day of his three-day visit here on Wednesday, further expanding bilateral ties based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcend even a strategic partnership.

President Kovind arrived here earlier in the day on a maiden three-day State Visit at the invitation of Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

''President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed by Bangladesh President HE Md. Abdul Hamid for their bilateral meeting at Bangabhaban. Further expanding bilateral ties based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcend even a strategic partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

After the talks, President Hamid will host a banquet in his Indian counterpart's honour which will be joined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Hasina at Bangabhaban Presidential Palace.

Earlier, Prime Minister Hasina called on President Kovind and the two leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reviewed the progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. The two leaders also recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas on December 6, Bagchi said.

Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen separately called on President Kovind and ''apprised him of the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation and of future joint projects, including in the area of connectivity,'' he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Hamid along with his wife Rashida Khanam received President Kovind at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival.

He is the only foreign head of state invited to join the celebrations which also coincides with birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi ties.

It is President Kovind’s first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will represent India as the guest of honour in Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations here.

In a reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

