CMs, Dy-CMs of BJP-ruled states visit Ayodhya

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states on Wednesday visited the famous Hanuman Garhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, an official spokesman said.

The chief ministers, who took part in the Varanasi event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishawanath Dham corridor on Monday, arrived here with their family members, he said.

They also participated in the Saryu aarti on the banks of the Saryu river, the spokesman said.

Besides these leaders, BJP national president J P Nadda was also present, he said.

Prominent among those who visited the holy city included chief minister of Madhya Pradesh-Shivraj Singh Chauhan , Tripura-Biplab Deb, Goa-Pramod Sawant, Haryana-Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam-Hemant Biswa Sarma, Gujarat-Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Arunachal Pradesh-Prema Khandu and Manipur-N Vishen Singh.

The deputy chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Nagaland were also among those who visited Ayodhya, the spokesman said.

All the dignitaries, who were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Neelkant Tiwari, prayed at the Hanuman Garhi temple and had darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi where they were apprised about the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple, he said.

