BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow throughout "to support the government's stand and vote in support of Bills".

Updated: 15-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:54 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow throughout "to support the government's stand and vote in support of Bills". On the other hand, the Congress party also issued a three lined whip for its members in Rajya Sabha to take up important issues for discussion on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adjourned for the day following three earlier adjournments over Opposition parties' continuous uproar seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

