Need fresh approach to history, with more books on Indian freedom fighters, leaders: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suggested that the colonial perspective of India’s past has distorted facts and called for a fresh approach to history, with more books on Indian freedom fighters and leaders.

Releasing a book ‘Gandhitopi Governor’ penned by Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the Chairman of the Official Language Commission, Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that “distortions” about India’s history needed to be removed and a faithful dispassionate recounting of facts was required for the younger generation.

Expressing anguish over disruptions in Parliament, Naidu said elected representatives must remember that “they cannot disrespect the Parliament and degrade democracy”.

He said difference of opinion was healthy and also essential in a democracy, and recalled how great parliamentarians in the past used to criticise the government of the day in a healthy manner without disrupting the House. Naidu said public representatives should display their intellectual strength and not muscle power.

The book released by Naidu chronicles the life of Edpuganti Raghavendra Rao, a prominent freedom fighter, legislator and Governor of Central Provinces during the British rule. Naidu recalled that Rao, even while working in the British government, continued his struggle for self-governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)