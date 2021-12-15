'Appeasement' under previous govts, people in skull caps went to CM's home for iftar: UP minister

Dismissing suggestions that the BJP is wooing Hindus ahead of the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said appeasement took place under the earlier governments when people wearing “caps” and “lungis” broke their Ramzan fast at the chief minister’s residence.

Referring to the events around the recent inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the law minister said that was honouring the country’s majority community.

''When the prime minister take a bath in the Ganga river and perform the ‘rudrabhishek’ with vermillion on the forehead, it is honouring the religious belief of 95 crore Hindus,” he said.

“There was appeasement earlier when the roza iftar took place at the chief minister’s residence, while wearing (skull) caps, `lungis' and 'gamchas' around the neck,” he told PTI in an interview.

“As the month of Ramzan approached people were seen with their caps and ‘lungis’ at the chief minister’s residence during the roza iftar. But this is the first time that the sentiments of the majority are being taken care of and the beliefs of the Hindu community honoured,” he claimed.

He charged the Samajwadi Party supremo and former CM Akhilesh Yadav of using foul words against Modi and insulting the entire Hindu community.

Commenting on the PM’s Varanasi visit, Yadav had said people go the holy city when the “end is near”. He later clarified that he meant the end of the BJP rule.

Yadav should apologise, the minister said.

“In the days to come, the Hindus will give him a reply and he will come to know the result of having hatred towards the Hindus,'' he said, referring to the elections early next year.

Pathak termed Modi's personality the main factor that he said would win the BJP the 2022 elections.

''People are ready to die hearing his voice,'' the minister said, also referring to the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On opposition allegations of atrocities on Muslims, Pathak said, ''This is not true. The PM has given the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'.” He said the benefits of central schemes related to housing, cooking gas and medical insurance were reaching everyone. “The allegations are made by those who use Muslims for their votes,'' he added.

When asked about the party’s CM face in the assembly polls, Pathak said, ''This is the subject for the central leadership, not us.'' On reports of differences within the party, he said, ''Such rumours are being spread by opposition. The BJP is united like a family.'' He predicted a ''bigger wave'' in favour of the party this time.

In 2017, the BJP and its allies secured 325 seats out of 403 to form the government in the state.

Months back, Pathak had complained about ''mismanagement'' of the Covid crisis in the state capital.

Asked about it now, he said, ''The ministers have a collective responsibility. I had written the letter pointing out the problems in Lucknow, and the government acted accordingly.'' PTI AR/ABN ASH ASH

