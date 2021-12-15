Congress sharpens attack on govt over SIT report on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A day after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said it was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'', the Congress sharpened its attack on the government on Wednesday and said it will continue exerting pressure on the BJP dispensation until Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra is dismissed and sent to jail.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the government will have to sack the minister in order to provide justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and added that they will continue their struggle, even for years, until he is sent to jail.

''When I had visited Lakhimpur Kheri, I had promised that whatever happened, we will put pressure till justice is delivered. No justice will come without exerting pressure or struggle.

''As we had said that they will have to take the three black agri laws back, and that happened. Same way, I am saying that in the end this minister will have to resign. We will not leave him until he goes to jail. We will not leave him even if it takes us five years, 10 years or 15 years,'' he told reporters outside Parliament.

He said this is the fight for the truth and the Congress party will continue to put pressure seeking his dismissal and a discussion in Parliament on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the Lakhimpur incident.

He also said opposition leaders are trying to ensure a discussion in Parliament on the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

''We are trying. They (government) are not allowing us to speak, that is why the House is being disrupted,'' the Congress leader told reporters outside Parliament.

''Their minister is involved and we have sought a discussion on the issue, but they are not allowing,'' he said.

The former Congress president alleged that the Lakhimpur incident is a conspiracy and the minister is involved in it.

''It is obviously a conspiracy. Everybody knows who is involved. Everybody knows whose son is involved. Everybody knows who was there, when these farmers were killed? The gentleman is a minister! We want the minister to resign. We want a discussion in the Parliament, the prime minister refuses and they are making all sorts of excuses, because they don't want to accept the truth,'' he said.

Asked if he felt any action will be taken against him, Gandhi said it will depend on how much pressure they put.

''We are going to put pressure and we are going to ensure that this criminal, who is a minister....eventually resigns and justice is done,'' he alleged.

On the demand for a discussion in Parliament, he said, the government does not want any discussion in the House that exposes them. ''That exposes their actions. They will come up with whatever excuses they can.'' AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded that union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra be dismissed and shared a video clip of him losing his cool with mediapersons and calling them ''thieves'' and lunging at one of them when they questioned him on the October 3 violence for which his son is among the accused.

Vadra also shared on Twitter remarks made by the families of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanded answers from the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Rahul Gandhi earlier gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

''I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance.

''The UP Police SIT report has highlighted that massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act. The SIT has recommended for the modification of the charges against all the accused,'' he said in his notice submitted to the Lok Sabha secretary general.

''The government should immediately sack the MoS, Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and ensure that justice is delivered to the families of the victims,'' Gandhi said in his notice.

The Congress members in both Houses of Parliament raised an uproar demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur incident and forced adjournments of the proceedings.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused, was a ''pre-planned conspiracy'' and also sought to substitute lesser charges in the case with graver ones.

After hearing the arguments on the application moved by the SIT, Lakhimpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Tuesday allowed it to add Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons) in the FIR in which Ashish Mishra is the main accused, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told PTI. The relevant charges under the Arms Act were also allowed to be added.

The violence in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 that set off a political storm ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among other states, left a total of eight people, including two BJP workers, dead and two separate FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.

The violence erupted when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)