UP Police announces reward of Rs 25,000 on arrest of NISHAD Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son Vishnu

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of NISHAD Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son Vishnu Mishra who is wanted in many criminal cases including land grabbing and rape, officials said.

A lookout circular was issued last year against Vishnu Mishra following information that he might leave the country to evade arrest.

On a complaint by one Krishna Mohan Tiwari, MLA Vijay Mishra, his MLC wife Ram Lali and son Vishnu Mishra were booked by Bhadohi Police on August 4 last year on charges of various penal offences including land grabbing, according to police.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by police from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in Agra jail, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

His wife, who is Samajwadi Party MLC, is out on bail, he said.

MLA Vijay Mishra and his two sons were also booked by police on October 18, 2020, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer in 2014 and 2015.

Kumar said Bhadohi Police will give Rs 25,000 reward to any person giving information which will lead to the arrest of Vishnu Mishra, who is absconding.

