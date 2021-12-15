Left Menu

Sidhu posts picture with Harbhajan Singh on Twitter, triggers speculation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:02 IST
Sidhu posts picture with Harbhajan Singh on Twitter, triggers speculation
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday posted on Twitter a picture of him with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, setting off speculation about the veteran off-spinner joining the party ahead of the state assembly polls.

''Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star,'' Sidhu said in his tweet.

Later when reporters asked Sidhu about the picture, he said, ''Listen to me, this photo explains everything. What I said, loaded with possibilities, there are many possibilities and they are possible.'' The Punjab Assembly elections are due early next year.

A few days ago, Harbhajan Singh had dismissed speculation that he and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh could join the BJP as ''fake news''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

