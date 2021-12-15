Cong Karnataka unit to stage bullock cart agitation on Thursday

The Karnataka unit of Congress will stage a bullock cart and tractor protest rally against the alleged failures of the BJP government in the state on various fronts on Thursday, a party functionary said.

The rally will start at 10 am from its district office near the Chennamma Circle to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the current legislature session is in progress till December 24, Congress Karnataka Legislature Party secretary E Tukaram said in a statement.

Tukaram appealed to all the MLAs and the MLCs to actively take part in the agitation.

