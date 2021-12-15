Left Menu

No personal views against party ideologies: Assam Cong chief

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:13 IST
Congress Assam unit President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Wednesday said no leader should make any statement, including personal views, against party ideologies while commenting on a particular issue.

Delivering the inaugural speech at the three-day 'Special Training Camp' of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) workers here, Borah said no one is above the party ideologies and discipline.

''No one, including me, should make any statement in front of the media that will be against the ideologies of the party. One cannot make a controversial statement and later say that it was his or her personal views,'' he added.

Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Borah said that the Congress had supported the anti-CAA movement and will continue to oppose the act.

Some Congress leaders, especially those from the Barak valley of Assam, were in support of the CAA that embarrassed the state and national leadership of the party.

The APCC President accused the BJP-led Assam government of ''killing people'' in the name of encounters and said this is “highly unconstitutional behaviour”, mainly of the chief minister.

''The Assam government has totally failed to address the unemployment problem of the state. This has exposed the lies of the BJP government, both at the Centre and state,'' he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress National General Secretary-cum-in-charge of Assam unit, Jitendra Singh, said the opposition party is looking to strengthen itself from the grassroots and aiming to win future elections, although it has suffered setbacks in the near past.

