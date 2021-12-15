Left Menu

Biden optimistic spending plan will get done before Christmas-White House

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:16 IST
President Joe Biden is optimistic his Build Back Better spending blueprint will get approved before Congress takes a Christmas holiday break, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

With moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin again playing a key middle role in negotiations, Jean-Pierre said the White House believes Manchin "wants what we want, which is to deliver for the American people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

