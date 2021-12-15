Biden optimistic spending plan will get done before Christmas-White House

President Joe Biden is optimistic his Build Back Better spending blueprint will get approved before Congress takes a Christmas holiday break, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

With moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin again playing a key middle role in negotiations, Jean-Pierre said the White House believes Manchin "wants what we want, which is to deliver for the American people."

