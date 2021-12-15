Tripura to have a Film and Television Institute Tripura: Minister

The Tripura government has planned to set up a film and television institute in the state, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said.

The matter has been discussed with the authorities of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata for a possible collaboration and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, he told a press conference here on Tuesday. “I have met the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting during my recent visit to Delhi. The minister assured us to extend his helping hand in this regard and also showed his keenness to visit Tripura,” he said.

Chowdhury also said that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has given his nod and sent a note to the chief secretary of Tripura in this connection.

The chief secretary prepared a file on the creation of the institute and sent it to the state finance department.

The minister is hopeful that the finance department will give its approval and the film institute will be launched early next year.

