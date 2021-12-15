Left Menu

Tripura to have a Film and Television Institute Tripura: Minister

The Tripura government has planned to set up a film and television institute in the state, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said.The matter has been discussed with the authorities of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata for a possible collaboration and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, he told a press conference here on Tuesday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:19 IST
Tripura to have a Film and Television Institute Tripura: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has planned to set up a film and television institute in the state, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said.

The matter has been discussed with the authorities of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata for a possible collaboration and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, he told a press conference here on Tuesday. “I have met the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting during my recent visit to Delhi. The minister assured us to extend his helping hand in this regard and also showed his keenness to visit Tripura,” he said.

Chowdhury also said that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has given his nod and sent a note to the chief secretary of Tripura in this connection.

The chief secretary prepared a file on the creation of the institute and sent it to the state finance department.

The minister is hopeful that the finance department will give its approval and the film institute will be launched early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021