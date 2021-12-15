Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin and Biden may speak again before year-end

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2021
Kremlin says Putin and Biden may speak again before year-end - Ifax
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may speak again before the end of the year but there were no agreements yet, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

The Kremlin has earlier said Putin and Biden had agreed to hold more talks during a video call on Dec. 7 that focused on East-West relations, which have sunk to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War and are currently strained by the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine.

