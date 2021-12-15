UP: Municipal officers fight at wedding reception, FIRs lodged

The Noida Police has lodged cases after a clash broke out at a wedding reception in the city between two municipal officers of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The clash took place on Tuesday night in Sector 12 of Noida, which comes under Sector 24 police station area, in which one of the officers, who is posted in Bulandshahr, got injured and was hospitalised, they said.

''The fight took place between the two officers during the reception party. One of them was earlier posted as an executive officer in Khoda (Ghaziabad) and is now in Gulawathi (Bulandshahr). During his tenure in Khoda, he had some dispute with the chairperson and the fight was a result of that,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The police received complaints from both sides and lodged FIRs on Tuesday evening.

The matter is being probed further, they said.

