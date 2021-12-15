AAP will jail Goa ministers who took bribe for govt jobs; will recover and refund money to people: Kejriwal

Amid allegations of cash-for-job in Goa government, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has assured to jail concerned ministers and to recover and refund the money to people if his party forms government in the coastal state in the upcoming assembly polls, the AAP said on Wednesday.

''If AAP is voted to power, these thieves will be punished so severely that no one will dare to make money from people in the future and our government will get your money back from them,'' the Delhi chief minister was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Goa unit of Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte had on Sunday told reporters that state PWD minister Deepak Pauskar had taken bribes from candidates and informed that he had met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant demanding cancellation of recruitment and holding of a re-examination.

The allegations were refuted by Pauskar who had said the exam was conducted by experts from the Government Polytechnic College in Panaji and that his department had no role to play.

Similar allegations were raised against another minister in the Goa cabinet. ''A BJP MLA has made a big accusation against his own party's minister that the minister takes money for giving government jobs. If someone from the Opposition had made such an accusation then it would seem that he was lying or the leader was merely playing politics. But when the party's own MLA says this, it means that the problem is much worse,'' Kejriwal said.

He alleged that corruption was not new in Goa. ''This had happened during the time of Congress also. It is happening now during the time of the BJP. Getting a government job usually requires bribery or having a kinship or friendship with a minister. It may change and it is up to you,” Kejriwal added. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)