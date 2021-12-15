Left Menu

14 Congress MLCs suspended for a day from Karnataka Legislative Council

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday suspended 14 Congress MLCs from the council for a day for carrying out a dharna demanding a debate on allegations of land-grabbing involving a minister and a BJP legislator.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:56 IST
Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday suspended 14 Congress MLCs from the council for a day for carrying out a dharna demanding a debate on allegations of land-grabbing involving a minister and a BJP legislator. Suspended members are SR Patil, BK Hariprasad, N Narayanaswamy, MA Gopalaswamy, Naseer Ahmed, CM Lingappa, UB Venkatesh, Aravind Arali, Pratap Chandra Shetty, CM Ibrahim, Harish Kumar, Veena Achaiah, RB Thimmapura and Basavaraj Itagi.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP secured a total of 11 seats, Congress won 11 seats, Janta Dal-Secular (JDS) 2 and Independent 1 in Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The election was held on December 10. (ANI)

