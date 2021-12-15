AAP MP Sanjay Singh booked by UP Police for insulting Tricolour

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for allegedly insulting the Tricolour during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ghaziabad. The FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by a functionary of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

According to the complaint, the AAP MP insulted the national flag during his 'Tiranga Yatra' at the Loni border area on December 12. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

