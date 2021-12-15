Uddhav Thackeray to implement Village Road Scheme Phase 2; 10,000 kilometres of roads to be constructed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will implement the Village Road Scheme Phase-2 under which 10,000 kilometres of roads will be constructed, announced the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. In a press release after a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, it was also revealed that a decision had been taken to withdraw the Agriculture Bill 2021.

Moreover, the cabinet has taken a decision to increase the revenue collection by amending stamp duty on Maharashtra Stamp Act. The posts of Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director, Town Planning will be created in the Urban Development Department. A decision in this regard was taken during the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 will be amended and the state government will recommend names for the post of Vice-Chancellor to the Governor. The government has also decided to expand the 'Book Village' scheme.

Also, a decision was taken to establish 'Citrus Estate' for Citrus Orchards at the Paithan Taluka Orchard. During the meeting, approval was given to make significant amendments to the Co-operative Societies Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)