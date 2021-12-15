Dental surgeon recruitment scam: Haryana CM can’t escape responsibility, says Cong

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday targeted the BJP-JJP government in the state, saying Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cannot escape responsibility for the “scam” in the recruitment of dental surgeons.

They alleged that almost a month after the “biggest job scam of Haryana” came to light, “one thing is clear that the brokers who were selling jobs were getting full support from the chief minister.” The BJP-JJP government is trying hard to cover up, suppress, disguise and save the brokers involved in the scam, they alleged.

Khattar cannot escape the responsibility for the job recruitment scam, they said.

The state government had on December 7 sacked deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission Anil Sagar, who was arrested earlier for allegedly taking bribes to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons.

Both the Haryana Congress leaders also raised questions over the role of the chairman and members of the HPSC, claiming that they still have not been called for investigation in the scam.

They demanded that there should be a comprehensive probe of the HPSC chairman, members and all staffers The two leaders, however, claimed that the entire matter would be “settled silently and no action will be taken by the government.” On December 8, the Haryana Congress had alleged a cover-up exercise in the alleged corruption in the recruitment of dental surgeons in the state.

A delegation of Haryana Congress MLAs had met the governor and sought an independent probe under the supervision of a sitting high court judge in the matter.

The state unit of the Congress had also held a demonstration in Panchkula against the “corruption” in the recruitment of dental surgeons in the state.

