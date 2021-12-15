Left Menu

Indo-Bangla ties 'special' and 'unique', not comparable with relationship with other countries: Shringla

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:40 IST
The relationship between India and Bangladesh are ''special'' and ''unique'' and New Delhi does not compare it with Dhaka's ties with any other country, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, as he sought to downplay China's growing forays in this country.

Addressing a press briefing on President Ram Nath Kovind's first State Visit to Bangladesh and his talks with the top leadership here, Shringla said, ''As far as we are concerned, India and Bangladesh are bound by ties of history, language, spirituality and culture.'' ''Our ties are unique and we don't compare our relationship with those...that of other countries,'' he told reporters in response to a question on India's views on China's growing influence on South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.

India doesn't look at what relationships are there with other countries when it celebrates the ''uniqueness'' of its ''special relationship'' with Bangladesh, he said on a day when President Kovind held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul Hamid.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hassina and Foriegn Minister A K Abdul Momen called on President Kovind separately and exchanged views on bilateral ties and how the two countries could step up their cooperation in a number of areas for mutual benefit.

