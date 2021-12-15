Left Menu

Posters in Pandua asking whereabouts of BJP Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress MLA from Chunchura constituency Asit Majumder said Locket Chatterjee has not been seen in the Lok Sabha seat after the Assembly polls. Without naming TMC, Chatterjee said my political rivals in the area are behind this dirty game.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:45 IST
Posters asking for the whereabouts of BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee surfaced in Pandua area of her Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

The handwritten posters said in Bengali ''our MP Locket Chatterjee has been missing for a long time. Please give information about her whereabouts.'' The posters were pasted on the walls of the BDO office, panchayat office and other public places but did not carry the name of any party or organisation.

Chatterjee told reporters this was the handiwork of her political rivals and she has always been on the side of her constituency voters. Trinamool Congress MLA from Chunchura constituency Asit Majumder said ''Locket Chatterjee has not been seen in the Lok Sabha seat after the Assembly polls.'' Without naming TMC, Chatterjee said ''my political rivals in the area are behind this dirty game. But they won’t be able to malign me or BJP in this way.'' She added ''I am involved in organisational work for our party in Uttarakhand where elections are due. Also, I am attending sessions in Lok Sabha.'' Majumder said Chatterjee was not found in the constituency during the COVID-19 second wave, not during cyclone relief. She had been to the Pandua segment of her Lok sabha seat on very few occasions. Once or twice since 2019.'' Not any TMC activist, but the people of Pandua have put up these posters, he claimed.

Chatterjee was fielded by BJP from the Chunchura seat in the last Assembly polls but she lost to Majumder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

