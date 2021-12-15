Baghel slams Centre for 'encroaching upon' interests of states, for 'not releasing' pending funds

Accusing the BJP-led central government of continuously encroaching upon the interests of the states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said reduction in the Centre' share of spending on the centrally-sponsored schemes has resulted in increase of economic burden on the states.

Answering to a debate on the demand proposals for the second supplementary budget of the ongoing financial year 2021-22 during the Assembly session of the state legislature, Baghel claimed that the Centre has not been releasing the state's pending funds to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore and was instead blaming the state for not completing the targets under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

''Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states that Bharat shall be a union of states. It talks about federalism. But what is happening presently (in the country)? They (BJP) have made a government of Sanghis (referring to the RSS). It is not a government of sangh (union) rather it is of Sanghis. They are continuously encroaching upon the interests of the states and try to prevent them,'' he alleged.

''Therefore, states have been facing financial crises and Chhattisgarh is also not untouched by it. We repeatedly say that let the country function according to the Constitution of Dr B R Ambedkar then no problems will be faced,'' he said.

He further said on the one hand, the funds of Chhattisgarh pending with the Centre are not being released, while on the other, the central government accuses the state of not completing the target of their schemes.

He said there was reduction in the central government' share of spending on centrally sponsored schemes including National Horticulture Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Housing Schemes, MGNREGA, and said the move has resulted in an increase of economic burden on states.

When we talk about the Centre's share for the implementation of national schemes, then we are told that the situation has changed after the Corona period. Circumstances of the coronavirus were similar for both the Centre and the state, he said.

He accused Centre of creating hindrances in paddy procurement in the state.

Elaborating the provisions made in the supplementary budget, the CM said, a provision of Rs 599 crore has been made for preparations to deal with the possible third wave of Covid, Rs 150 crore for water augmentation schemes in 42 urban bodies and Rs 304 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

After discussion, the supplementary budget of Rs 2108.62 crore for the financial year 2021-22 was passed in the Assembly.

After the other listed business of the day, Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the winter session sine die, two days ahead of its original schedule of conclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)