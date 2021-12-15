Left Menu

Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:05 IST
Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday.

''Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow,'' party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.

''All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House,'' he said.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have been unitedly demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, but the government is insisting that they first apologise in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021