Pushkar Singh Dhami pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the latter's residence in Dehradun.

Dhami and Koshyari also discussed matters related to the development of Uttarakhand.

"Made a courtesy call on Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari late in the evening at his Defense Colony, Dehradun residence. During this, a discussion regarding the progress of Uttarakhand took place," tweeted Dhami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)