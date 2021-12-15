Left Menu

Chhattisgarh assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule; BJP slams Cong

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:34 IST
The Chhattisgarh assembly which was having its winter session was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule, inviting criticism from the main opposition BJP, which termed the move as “undemocratic” and “unparliamentarily”, and said the history of ruling Congress is replete with instances of violation of democratic values.

A delegation of BJP legislators, including Brijmohan Agrawal, Saurabh Singh and Nankiram Kanwar, met Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant and expressed displeasure over conclusion of the session ahead of schedule without taking the consent from the opposition, a party statement said.

The winter session began on Monday and was scheduled to end on Friday.

The assembly was adjourned sine die by the speaker after the House completed all the business listed for the day, including passing government bills and supplementary budget. The speaker also canceled a programme scheduled to be held in the assembly premises in the evening.

BJP members were not present in the House when the assembly was adjourned sine die as they had earlier boycotted the proceedings for the day over the Chhattisgarh government's decision to hand over the ready-to-eat nutritional food manufacturing work from women self-help groups(SHGs) to state's seed corporation. Agrawal dubbed the abrupt end of the session as ''undemocratic'' and ''unparliamentary'' and said “the history of Congress has been to violate democratic values and run away from discussion in the House.” “The Congress government fears discussion and does not want to have a cordial debate on any issues. It is afraid that its arbitrariness, misdeeds and corruption will be exposed. They brought an additional business list and without holding discussion with the opposition, concluded the session,” he said.

