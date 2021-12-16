Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Haiti rescuers find 61 bodies at fuel truck blast site

Haitian rescue workers have found 61 bodies at the site of a fuel truck explosion in the city of Cap-Haitien, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll was worsened by residents attempting to break open the vehicle to gather fuel. The blast charred facades of homes and shops nearby and destroyed cars and motorcycles on Monday night after the truck flipped over, a crash that witnesses said resulted when the truck driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

Australian states told not to 'overreact' amid Omicron scare

Australian state leaders must not "panic and overreact" to predicted outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday, as some states ease curbs despite rising cases. New South Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's near 26 million people, on Wednesday rolled back most tough restrictions, including for the unvaccinated, as double-dose vaccination levels in people above 16 topped 90%.

Majority of Salvadorans approve of Bukele's leadership, poll shows

A strong majority of Salvadorans approve of President Nayib Bukele's government despite controversies over his policies and U.S. sanctions on his cabinet, according to a poll by the investigative unit of local newspaper La Prensa published Wednesday. The findings showed that 85.1% of those surveyed either highly approve or somewhat approve of Bukele, 40, despite some skepticism of his move to make El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal currency. He has also largely brushed off accusations from the United States and rights groups of power grabs aimed at weakening democratic institutions.

Canada advises against international travel amid Omicron threat

Canada's government implored residents on Wednesday not to leave the country as provinces ramp up vaccinations to combat the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, even as efforts to head off a COVID-19 wave are complicated by public fatigue over the pandemic. COVID-19 case numbers are increasing https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-could-soon-see-rapid-surge-covid-19-cases-omicron-spreads-locally-2021-12-13, with the national seven-day average of new cases at its highest point since Oct. 1, as Canadian hospitals struggle to clear backlogs from months of postponed procedures. Many exhausted staff members appear ill-equipped for another surge in infections.

Taiwan will support Lithuania in face of intimidation from China, envoy says

Taiwan will deepen economic ties with Lithuania in a "cycle of goodwill" as it faces pressure from Beijing, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday, after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation hastily departed China.

Beijing downgraded ties with Lithuania in November following Taiwan's opening of a representative office in the Baltic state's capital, and diplomatic sources told Reuters that 19 Lithuanian embassy personnel and their dependents had left Beijing on Wednesday in response to "intimidation."

Putin and Xi cement partnership in face of Western pressure

Russia and China should stand firm in rejecting Western interference and defending each other's security interests, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed in a video call on Wednesday. Their conversation, eight days after Putin spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden in a similar format, underscored how shared hostility to the West is bringing Moscow and Beijing closer together.

Analysis-N.Korea after 10 years of Kim Jong Un: Better armed but more isolated than ever

Ten years after Kim Jong Un assumed power North Korea is better armed but deeply isolated and more dependent on China, despite actions by the young leader that raised - and dashed - hopes of economic transformation or international opening. Kim’s pursuit of nuclear weapons defined his first 10 years in power, but analysts say the path has left him isolated and facing perhaps the greatest challenges yet.

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a peak of 26,485 in early July during a third wave driven by the then-dominant Delta strain.

U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire

U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Exclusive: Ukraine sees no sign of Russia withdrawing troops from border

Russia has made no move to withdraw troops it has amassed at the border with Ukraine but there is no sign that a Russian invasion is imminent, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Wednesday. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council, told Reuters in an interview that Russia had 92,000 troops at the frontier but would need many more if it were to invade Ukraine.

