Democrats at odds over Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill

U.S. Senate Democrats were struggling on Wednesday to find a path forward on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, with moderate Joe Manchin objecting to parts of the program, a person familiar with their negotiations said. Having averted a government shutdown and potential default https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/us-congress-vote-debt-limit-hike-averting-default-risk-2021-12-14 this month, Senate Democrats hoped to pass the sweeping "Build Back Better" bill before Christmas. But the source said Biden and Manchin remain "far apart," with Manchin objecting to an expanded child tax credit that other Democrats want in the program.

Biden taps two for U.S. CFTC -White House

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Summer Mersinger and Caroline Pham to fill two Republican spots on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said. Mersinger most recently served as chief of staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump and previously served as a top aide to Republican Senator John Thune.

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a federal court to charges he violated George Floyd's civil rights, likely extending his prison sentence by several years after his earlier conviction for the Black man's murder. Chauvin, 45, appeared in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota in an orange jumpsuit to waive his right to a trial by changing his plea to guilty in an agreement with prosecutors, precluding the risk of a sentence of up to life in prison had he gone to trial.

New York City bans natural gas in new buildings

The New York City Council voted on Wednesday to ban the use of natural gas in new buildings, following in the footsteps of dozens of smaller U.S. cities seeking to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. New buildings in the biggest U.S. city with 8.8 million residents will have to use electricity for heat and cooking, according to the council vote that was streamed on its website.

From schools to sports, a new wave of COVID-19 disrupts U.S. life

Universities canceled events, the National Football League reported a record number of cases, and long lines formed at New York City testing clinics as a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and concern over the Omicron variant disrupted American life anew. The NFL and two other major North American sports leagues scrambled to control outbreaks as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger.

U.S. sends final poverty-busting monthly Child Tax Credit payment

The U.S. Treasury Department said it distributed more than $16 billion in expanded Child Tax Credit payments on Wednesday in the final month of a COVID-19 pilot program set to expire as President Joe Biden's social and climate spending bill languishes in Congress. The monthly payments, which began in July, lifted some 3.6 million American children out of poverty in October according to Columbia University research.

U.S. Senate passes $770 billion defense bill, Biden's signature next

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for a version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, that authorizes $770 billion in defense spending - $25 billion more than requested by President Joe Biden - sending the measure to the White House for the president's signature. The vote was 88-11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for the annual legislation setting policy for the Department of Defense. The House of Representatives passed it by 363-70 last week.

U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire

U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Black feminist writer and intellectual bell hooks dies at 69

Black feminist author and intellectual bell hooks, whose pioneering work took on new urgency amid the racial justice protests that swept the United States in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, her sisters said. Hooks was the pen name of Gloria Jean Watkins, who used the lower case moniker to honor her grandmother.

Metropolitan Opera to require booster shots for audiences as COVID concerns grow

The Metropolitan Opera in New York said on Wednesday it will require audiences and staff to show proof of a COVID booster shot starting in January amid growing concern over the Omicron variant. In what is thought to be the first such move to stricter rules in New York City theaters, the requirement will take effect on Jan. 17, 2022, the Met Opera said in a statement on its website.

